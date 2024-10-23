News & Insights

Stocks

Bruush Oral Care Faces Nasdaq Listing Review

October 23, 2024 — 12:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bruush Oral Care Inc (BRSHF) has released an update.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. is working to address Nasdaq’s concerns regarding its listing compliance, following a decision to review and reconsider its delisting from the stock market. The company is evaluating strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value, although no specific plans have been confirmed yet. Updates will be provided as new developments occur.

For further insights into BRSHF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BRSHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.