Bruush Oral Care Faces Nasdaq Listing Review

Bruush Oral Care Inc (BRSHF) has released an update.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. is working to address Nasdaq’s concerns regarding its listing compliance, following a decision to review and reconsider its delisting from the stock market. The company is evaluating strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value, although no specific plans have been confirmed yet. Updates will be provided as new developments occur.

For further insights into BRSHF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.