Bruker upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs upgraded Bruker (BRKR) to Neutral from Sell with an unchanged price target of $60. The firm believes Bruker’s market position has improved since its initiation with a Sell rating given the company’s focused investment in high growth areas, insulating it from slower overall market growth. Despite Bruker’s improved exposure, the shares are trading at the highest discount to peers in over 10 years, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
