Bruker (BRKR) Rolls Out the First 1.2 GHz NMR System in Asia

Bruker Corporation BRKR recently announced the successful installation and acceptance of a 1.2 GHz Avance Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (“NMR”) spectrometer at the Korea Basic Science Institute (“KBSI”). As the first 1.2 GHz NMR system in the Asia-Pacific region, the solution has set a new benchmark for molecular, cell biology and disease research by ultra-high field NMR.

The latest development from the company arrives right before the 30th ICMRBS (International Conference on Magnetic Resonance in Biological Systems) 2024 conference in Korea. This is also likely to significantly boost Bruker’s BioSpin division.

Significance of the Installation

Ultra-high field NMR provides excellent sensitivity and unprecedented resolution, enabling researchers to observe functional molecular dynamics and structural rearrangements in real time. Complementary to other structural biology technologies, GHz-class NMR enables KBSI to elucidate complex biological processes, such as protein-ligand interactions and the behavior of intrinsically disordered proteins. These are essential for understanding disease mechanisms and developing new therapeutic strategies.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KBSI advances scientific research through state-of-the-art technology and innovative research facilities. As a platform for global basic research, it connects research facilities, equipment and researchers, driving the future of science and technology in the Asia-Pacific region. Their mission to lead the innovation of research facilities and equipment supports advanced analytical research and joint research initiatives in Korea and beyond. The cutting-edge 1.2 GHz NMR spectrometer further enhances KBSI’s capabilities in biomolecular structure analysis and drug development, pushing the boundaries of protein NMR research.

More on the News

Bruker BioSpin's president expressed delight on 1.2 GHz NMR becoming a key part of KBSI’s research infrastructure. Acknowledging the trust placed by KBSI, Bruker anticipates major scientific advancements to emerge from this development.

KBSI will utilize the 1.2 GHz spectrometer for a diverse range of research applications, including the study of biomolecular structures and the development of new drugs. This ultra-high field NMR instrument will support other KBSI research in biomedical multiomics, bioimaging and the development of diagnostic methods for infectious diseases. The broader benefits of this research will extend to advancements in medical research, materials science and other critical fields.

With the installation at KBSI, there are now 22 GHz-class NMR spectrometers installed worldwide, including two in the Asia-Pacific region. This demonstrates the growing recognition of the value GHz-class NMR brings to scientific research. Together with the first single-story 1.0 GHz NMR already installed in Japan, KBSI’s 1.2 GHz highlights the need for cutting-edge research infrastructure. Additionally, a tour of the 1.2 GHz NMR will be offered at KBSI during the ICMRBC conference.

Industry Prospects

Per a Grand View Research report, the global NMR Spectroscopy market was valued at $760.7 million in 2023 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% by 2030.

The market growth is fueled by the increasing funding and investment initiatives for NMR spectroscopy in biomedical research, the growing need for affordable generic medicines, the scope of NMR spectroscopy in non-healthcare sectors and the increasing adoption of the technique in medical diagnosis.

Recent Developments in the BioSpin Group

This month, Bruker announced a strategic investment in NovAliX — a Strasbourg, France-based preclinical Contract Research Organization specializing in expert drug discovery services. The collaboration will leverage Bruker’s leading post-genomic solutions competencies and NovAliX’s expert services and innovation to accelerate the development, incubation, deployment and support for advanced biophysical methods. The minority investment aims to further expand NovAliX’s reach, particularly within Europe and the United States.

Meanwhile, the company also completed the installation of a 1.2 GHz NMR spectrometer at the Leibniz Forschungsinstitut für Molekulare Pharmakologie (“FMP”) in Berlin during the second quarter of 2024. This placed FMP among the prominent global institutions having access to 1.2 GHz NMR, facilitating breakthrough biomolecular research.

Price Performance

In the past year, shares of Bruker have experienced a modest rise of 0.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 9.3%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Bruker Corporation currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Masimo MASI, Boston Scientific BSX and Quest Diagnostics DGX. While Masimo sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Boston Scientific and Quest Diagnostics each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Masimo shares have risen 9.3% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings have increased from $3.63 to $3.83 in 2024 and from $3.97 to $4.20 in 2025 in the past 30 days.

MASI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 14.6%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 11.7%.

Estimates for Boston Scientific’s 2024 earnings per share have moved to $2.40 from $2.32 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have rallied 52.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 8.4%.

BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.2%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 6.9%.

Estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ 2024 earnings per share have moved 0.5% north to $8.88 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have improved 13.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 19%.

DGX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.3%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 1.7%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Masimo Corporation (MASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.