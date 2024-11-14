News & Insights

Brooks Macdonald Enhances Leadership with New Board Appointment

November 14, 2024 — 10:27 am EST

Brooks Macdonald (GB:BRK) has released an update.

Brooks Macdonald Group has appointed Katherine Jones to its Board of Directors, marking a strategic move to strengthen its leadership team. Her extensive experience in the financial sector is expected to bring valuable insights to the company. This appointment aligns with the company’s commitment to enhancing its governance and strategic direction.

