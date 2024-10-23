Brookline Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

The latest update is out from Brookline Bancorp ( (BRKL) ).

Brookline Bancorp reported a net income of $20.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, marking a robust performance compared to the previous quarters. The company’s assets grew to $11.7 billion, with a noteworthy increase in loans and cash equivalents. Despite a slight decrease in deposits, customer deposits showed a healthy rise. The net interest income saw a boost, reflecting higher loan yields, while non-interest expenses decreased, indicating operational efficiency. An increased dividend of $0.135 per share was declared, showcasing the company’s commitment to shareholder returns.

