News & Insights

Stocks

Brookline Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

October 23, 2024 — 04:52 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest update is out from Brookline Bancorp ( (BRKL) ).

Brookline Bancorp reported a net income of $20.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, marking a robust performance compared to the previous quarters. The company’s assets grew to $11.7 billion, with a noteworthy increase in loans and cash equivalents. Despite a slight decrease in deposits, customer deposits showed a healthy rise. The net interest income saw a boost, reflecting higher loan yields, while non-interest expenses decreased, indicating operational efficiency. An increased dividend of $0.135 per share was declared, showcasing the company’s commitment to shareholder returns.

Find detailed analytics on BRKL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BRKL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.