Brookfield Withdraws Potential Offer for Grifols

Grifols (ES:GRF) has released an update.
Brookfield Capital Partners has decided not to proceed with a potential offer for Grifols after thorough due diligence and discussions with Grifols’ Transaction Committee and Board of Directors.
