Brompton Energy Split Corp. Extends Share Maturity

Brompton Oil Splt A (TSE:ESP) has released an update.

Brompton Energy Split Corp. has announced an extension of the maturity date for its class A and preferred shares to March 30, 2027, allowing shareholders to defer potential capital gains tax liability. The Fund invests in a diverse portfolio of global energy equities and natural resource issuers, providing opportunities for growth and income.

