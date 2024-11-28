News & Insights

Brompton Energy Split Corp. Extends Share Maturity

November 28, 2024 — 06:09 pm EST

Brompton Oil Splt A (TSE:ESP) has released an update.

Brompton Energy Split Corp. has announced an extension of the maturity date for its class A and preferred shares to March 30, 2027, allowing shareholders to defer potential capital gains tax liability. The Fund invests in a diverse portfolio of global energy equities and natural resource issuers, providing opportunities for growth and income.

