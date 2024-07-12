Broadcom Stock’s 10-for-1 Split: The Next Big Move in the AI Revolution

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

With its share price up 60% this year, chipmaker Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is a growth stock that every investor should own.

While it doesn’t get nearly as much attention as other microchip and semiconductor companies such as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Broadcom stock has proven to be a long-term winner.

In the past 12 months, AVGO stock has doubled. Over five years, the company’s share price has gained 511%. Yet even with its success this year, Broadcom is currently trading 5% below its 52-week high, and analysts see more upside ahead.

Twenty-three professional analysts currently have a consensus “strong buy” rating on Broadcom stock, along with a median price target that is nearly 10% above current levels. There are no sell ratings on the stock. Many analysts upgraded AVGO stock after the company’s recent earnings print.

Earnings and a Stock Split

Broadcom is about to undergo a 10-for-1 stock split on July 15. Based on current levels, the stock split should lower the company’s share price to around $175 a share from more than $1,700.

While the split won’t change the fundamentals of the company, it will make Broadcom stock more affordable to buy, especially for individual retail investors. As such, many analysts are bullish on AVGO stock heading into the split.

Broadcom announced the stock split along with first-quarter financial results that beat Wall Street estimates across the board. The company reported EPS of $10.96 versus $10.84 that was expected among analysts.

Revenue in the quarter totaled $12.49 billion compared to $12.03 billion that was forecast on Wall Street. Importantly, the company is benefiting from the boom in artificial intelligence, with its microchips in demand.

During its recentearnings call management at Broadcom said that $3.1 billion in Q1 sales was from AI products.

The company is also getting a revenue boost from VMware, the enterprise software company it acquired for $69 billion last year. Broadcom’s overall revenue was up 43% on an annual basis during the quarter.

New AI Chip

As one might expect, Broadcom is going all in on AI. To that end, the company recently announced that it is developing an advanced AI chip with China’s ByteDance, the company behind social media app TikTok.

ByteDance and Broadcom are reportedly working on a five-nanometre application-specific integrated chip that will comply with U.S. licenses and export restrictions.

ByteDance and Broadcom have been business partners since 2022. The Chinese company previously purchased Broadcom’s Tomahawk five-nanometer high-performance microchip.

Work on the latest AI chip is taking place as lawmakers in Washington, D.C. debate banning the TikTok app over concerns the Chinese government is collecting data on American users. Despite the controversy, Broadcom’s work with privately held ByteDance doesn’t appear to have ruffled too many feathers.

Buy Broadcom Stock

There are many reasons to take a position in Broadcom stock. The company’s shares have been a steady compounder, its earnings remain strong, the stock is about to split on a 10-for-1 basis, and analysts remain bullish on Broadcom’s prospects.

Going forward, the company should benefit from the global AI boom as demand for its microchips and processors grows. As such, Broadcom stock is a buy.

On the date of publication, Joel Baglole held a long position in NVDA. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) and positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Joel Baglole has been a business journalist for 20 years. He spent five years as a staff reporter at The Wall Street Journal, and has also written for The Washington Post and Toronto Star newspapers, as well as financial websites such as The Motley Fool and Investopedia.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Broadcom Stock’s 10-for-1 Split: The Next Big Move in the AI Revolution appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.