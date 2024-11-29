British Smaller Companies VCT2 Shows Resilience Amid Market Challenges

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (GB:BSC) has released an update.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 reported a minor decrease of 0.3% in its net asset value per share for the quarter ending September 2024, amid specific investment challenges. Despite this, the company has actively invested £15.1 million in promising growth companies and launched a successful fundraising campaign, securing applications exceeding £52 million. The firm continues to position itself to capitalize on innovative investment opportunities in the UK market.

