Briscoe Group Sees Positive Growth Amidst Sales Dip

Briscoe Group Limited reported a slight decrease in year-to-date sales, down by 0.51% to $546.1 million, compared to last year. However, after adjusting for the timing of the Labour Day promotion, the company experienced positive sales growth of 0.53%, with the homeware and sporting goods segments showing gains of 0.36% and 0.80% respectively. Despite pressure on margins, Briscoe remains optimistic about the future, forecasting a full-year net profit after tax between $70 and $77 million.

