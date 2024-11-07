News & Insights

Briscoe Group Sees Positive Growth Amidst Sales Dip

November 07, 2024 — 03:58 pm EST

Briscoe Group Limited (DE:BWU) has released an update.

Briscoe Group Limited reported a slight decrease in year-to-date sales, down by 0.51% to $546.1 million, compared to last year. However, after adjusting for the timing of the Labour Day promotion, the company experienced positive sales growth of 0.53%, with the homeware and sporting goods segments showing gains of 0.36% and 0.80% respectively. Despite pressure on margins, Briscoe remains optimistic about the future, forecasting a full-year net profit after tax between $70 and $77 million.

