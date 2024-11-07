Briscoe Group Sees Positive Growth Amidst Sales Dip

Briscoe Group Limited (DE:BWU) has released an update.
Briscoe Group Limited reported a slight decrease in year-to-date sales, down by 0.51% to $546.1 million, compared to last year. However, after adjusting for the timing of the Labour Day promotion, the company experienced positive sales growth of 0.53%, with the homeware and sporting goods segments showing gains of 0.36% and 0.80% respectively. Despite pressure on margins, Briscoe remains optimistic about the future, forecasting a full-year net profit after tax between $70 and $77 million.
For further insights into DE:BWU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- How Ford (NYSE:F) Looks to Solve Its Hydrogen Engine Problem
- The Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) “Coffee Debacle” Is Now Solved
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Pays Furloughed Workers After Strike
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.