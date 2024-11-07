News & Insights

Brighthouse Financial reports Q3 adjusted EPS $3.99, consensus $4.50

November 07, 2024 — 04:22 pm EST

“While our estimated combined RBC ratio at the end of the quarter was below our target range, we continued to make progress on several strategic initiatives designed to improve capital efficiency, unlock capital and return to our target combined RBC ratio,” said Eric Steigerwalt, president and CEO, Brighthouse Financial (BHF). “To that end, we are in the final stages of completing a reinsurance transaction with a third party before the end of the year. This transaction would bring our pro forma estimated combined RBC ratio at September 30, 2024, to the low end of our target range of 400% to 450% in normal market conditions.”

