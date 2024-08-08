Brighthouse (BHF) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top, Rise Y/Y

Brighthouse Financial Inc. BHF reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted net income of $5.57 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.8%. The bottom line improved 34.7% year over year.



The results reflected strong sales, including record sales of Shield Level Annuities as well as the effect of increased share buybacks.

Behind the Headlines

Total operating revenues of $2.2 billion increased 2.6% year over year, driven by higher net investment income and other income. The top line beat the consensus mark by 0.9%.

Premiums of $181 million decreased 14.2% year over year.



Adjusted net investment income was $1.3 billion in the quarter under review, up 8% year over year, primarily driven by alternative investment income, asset growth and higher interest rates. The adjusted investment income yield was 4.39%.



Total expenses were $1.4 million, up nearly threefold year over year, attributable to lower unfavorable change in market risk benefits. Corporate expenses, pretax, were $200 million, down 9.5% year over year.

Quarterly Segmental Update

Annuities recorded an adjusted operating income of $332 million, up 14.1% year over year. Annuity sales increased 2.6% to $2.4 billion, attributable to strong Shield Level Annuity sales and higher fixed indexed annuity sales from the company's recently launched SecureKey product.



Life’s adjusted operating income was $42 million, up nearly threefold year over year, on higher underwriting margin and lower expenses. Life insurance sales increased 12% to $28 million.



Adjusted operating loss at Run-off was $30 million, wider than the year-ago loss of $16 million, reflecting lower underwriting margin, partially offset by lower expenses.



Corporate & Other recorded adjusted operating income of $2 million against the year-ago loss of $19 million, reflecting higher net investment income and a higher tax benefit.

Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents were $4.4 billion, up 18.8% year over year.



Shareholders’ equity of $4.2 billion at the end of second-quarter 2024 decreased 15.4% year over year.



Book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, was $128.36 as of Jun 30, 2024, down 6.8% year over year.



Statutory combined total adjusted capital was $5.4 billion as of Jun 30, 2024, down 28.9% year over year.



As of Jun 30, 2024, the estimated combined risk-based capital ratio was 380%-400%.

Share Buyback Program

Brighthouse bought back shares worth $64 million in the second quarter of 2024, and another $25 million through Aug 2, 2024.

Performance of Other Insurers

Voya Financial, Inc. VOYA reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted operating earnings of $2.27 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. The bottom line, however, decreased 1.7% year over year. Adjusted operating revenues amounted to $324 million, down 6.6% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%.



Net investment income declined 5% year over year to $518 million. Premiums totaled $790 million, up 16.7% from the year-ago quarter. As of Jun 30, 2024, VOYA’s assets under management, assets under administration and advisement totaled $861.3 billion.



Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted operating earnings of $5.48 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.9%. The bottom line increased 24.5% from the year-ago quarter. RGA's operating revenues of $5.1 billion improved 20.3% year over year, driven by higher net premiums, investment income, net of related expenses and other revenues. It beat the consensus estimate by 4.7%.



Net premiums of $3.9 billion jumped 17.5% year over year. RGA deployed $307 million for in-force transactions. Investment income and net of related expenses increased 26.3% from the prior-year quarter to $1.1 billion. The average investment yield increased 23 basis points to 4.65%, primarily due to higher new money rates.



Lincoln National Corporation’s LNC second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4%. However, the bottom line declined 8.9% year over year. Adjusted operating revenues of $4.5 billion dropped 4.3% year over year in the quarter under review. The top line lagged the consensus mark by 2.7%.



Fee income declined 1.9% year over year to $1.3 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1%. Insurance premiums of $1.6 billion rose 0.8% year over year. The metric beat the consensus mark by 0.7%. LNC’s net investment income of $1.3 billion dipped 11.7% year over year and missed the consensus mark by 1.7%. Meanwhile, other revenues fell 5.9% year over year.

