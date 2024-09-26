Brien Lundin: Gold Price Moving, Which Stocks Will Give the Most Torque?

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, gave his thoughts on gold's recent price activity, including which stocks are likely to provide the most torque on its move.

"The place to be right now I think for the most torque on this move in gold is really the silver junior mining stocks — the ones that have silver resources," he said during the interview. "I think they are going to take off like we saw in the spring of 2020, when we had a tremendous move in the silver miners. I think that's going to happen again."

Looking at the outlook for gold as it continues to make fresh all-time highs, Lundin gave a positive forecast.

"Gold is in a unique spot in that it will benefit no matter what happens," he explained.

"If there is a no landing — or a slow landing — and we are in an easier money environment and real interest rates are dropping, then gold and the metals and miners are going to do quite well and keep up with stocks I believe."

In Lundin's opinion, the yellow metal will also do well in a recession scenario. Whether or not that will happen remains to be seen — he currently places the odds of a recession at 40 to 50 percent.

He also shared details on the New Orleans Investment Conference, which will run from November 20 to 23. This year will be the 50th anniversary, and Lundin said his team will be pulling out all the stops — speakers will include Rick Rule, Jim Grant, Brent Johnson, Danielle DiMartino Booth, Lawrence Lepard, Peter Boockvar and many more.



Watch the interview above for more from Lundin, and click here to register for the event.

