News & Insights

Gold

Brien Lundin: Gold Price Moving, Which Stocks Will Give the Most Torque?

September 26, 2024 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by Charlotte McLeod for Investing News Network ->

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, gave his thoughts on gold's recent price activity, including which stocks are likely to provide the most torque on its move.

"The place to be right now I think for the most torque on this move in gold is really the silver junior mining stocks — the ones that have silver resources," he said during the interview. "I think they are going to take off like we saw in the spring of 2020, when we had a tremendous move in the silver miners. I think that's going to happen again."

Looking at the outlook for gold as it continues to make fresh all-time highs, Lundin gave a positive forecast.

"Gold is in a unique spot in that it will benefit no matter what happens," he explained.

"If there is a no landing — or a slow landing — and we are in an easier money environment and real interest rates are dropping, then gold and the metals and miners are going to do quite well and keep up with stocks I believe."

In Lundin's opinion, the yellow metal will also do well in a recession scenario. Whether or not that will happen remains to be seen — he currently places the odds of a recession at 40 to 50 percent.

He also shared details on the New Orleans Investment Conference, which will run from November 20 to 23. This year will be the 50th anniversary, and Lundin said his team will be pulling out all the stops — speakers will include Rick Rule, Jim Grant, Brent Johnson, Danielle DiMartino Booth, Lawrence Lepard, Peter Boockvar and many more.

Watch the interview above for more from Lundin, and click here to register for the event.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

GoldCommodities
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.