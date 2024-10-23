News & Insights

Bridgewater Bancshares Reports Strong Q3 and Strategic Acquisition

October 23, 2024 — 05:19 pm EDT

Bridgewater Bancshares ( (BWB) ) has shared an update.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. reported a robust third quarter in 2024 with a net income of $8.7 million, reflecting strong core deposit growth and stable net interest margins. The company announced a quarterly dividend for its Series A Preferred Stock and a strategic acquisition of First Minnetonka City Bank, aimed at enhancing its funding and liquidity profile. Notably, asset quality remained sound with improved multifamily trends in the Twin Cities.

