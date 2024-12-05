Bridgeline Digital introduces GenAI Smart Facets feature

Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) has launched Smart Facets, the latest feature in HawkSearch’s Smart Response product line. Powered by Generative AI, Smart Facets automatically selects relevant facets in response to natural language searches. Smart Facets adds to the current list of Smart Response options offered by HawkSearch including Conversational Search and Smart Summary. Smart Facets transforms the search experience by seamlessly integrating with Concept Search, enabling users to ask detailed, context-rich questions. For example, a query like “Which conduit fittings are between 1/2 and 3/4 inches in either grey or black color and cost less than $5?” is analyzed by Generative AI, which applies the appropriate facets to deliver precise, relevant results as if the user had manually selected them. This feature combines the power of Smart Response’s Generative AI capabilities with the robust facet data managed by HawkSearch customers.

