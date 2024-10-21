News & Insights

Brickworks Exits Major Stake in Capitol Health

October 21, 2024 — 01:07 am EDT

Capitol Health Limited (AU:CAJ) has released an update.

Brickworks Limited has announced that it is no longer a substantial holder in Capitol Health Limited, following changes in its shareholding in Washington H. Soul Pattinson & Company Limited. Brickworks’ cessation as a major stakeholder signifies shifts in its investment strategy, potentially impacting Capitol Health’s market dynamics.

