Brickworks Exits Major Stake in Capitol Health

Brickworks Limited has announced that it is no longer a substantial holder in Capitol Health Limited, following changes in its shareholding in Washington H. Soul Pattinson & Company Limited. Brickworks’ cessation as a major stakeholder signifies shifts in its investment strategy, potentially impacting Capitol Health’s market dynamics.

