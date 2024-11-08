News & Insights

BriaCell Shows Promise in Cancer Immunotherapy Advances

November 08, 2024 — 08:36 am EST

BriaCell Therapeutics (TSE:BCT) has released an update.

BriaCell Therapeutics has unveiled promising preclinical data for its innovative cancer immunotherapies, Bria-BRES+™ and Bria-PROS+™, which show strong anti-cancer activity in breast and prostate cancer models. These therapies, part of the Bria-OTS+™ platform, activate both innate and adaptive immune systems, offering a novel approach to cancer treatment. The ongoing Phase 1/2 study aims to further validate the effectiveness of these personalized off-the-shelf therapies in fighting metastatic breast cancer.

