BriaCell Shows Promise in Cancer Immunotherapy Advances

BriaCell Therapeutics (TSE:BCT) has released an update.

BriaCell Therapeutics has unveiled promising preclinical data for its innovative cancer immunotherapies, Bria-BRES+™ and Bria-PROS+™, which show strong anti-cancer activity in breast and prostate cancer models. These therapies, part of the Bria-OTS+™ platform, activate both innate and adaptive immune systems, offering a novel approach to cancer treatment. The ongoing Phase 1/2 study aims to further validate the effectiveness of these personalized off-the-shelf therapies in fighting metastatic breast cancer.

