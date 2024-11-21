BriaCell Doses First Patient In Phase 1/2 Trial Of Bria-OTS For Metastatic Breast Cancer

(RTTNews) - BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, has dosed the first patient in its Phase 1/2 study evaluating Bria-OTS for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, a late-stage form of breast cancer.

In the study, Bria-OTS will be investigated as monotherapy and in combination with BeiGene's anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer.

Bria-OTS is an improved form of Bria-IMT, an off-the-shelf targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is currently in a pivotal Phase 3 study for metastatic breast cancer.

Currently, BCTX is trading at $0.66, up by 10.26 percent on Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.