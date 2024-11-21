BriaCell announces first patient dosed with Bria-OTS in Phase 1/2 study

BriaCell (BCTX) Therapeutics announces that the first patient was dosed in its Phase 1/2 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Bria-OTS, BriaCell’s personalized next generation immunotherapy. The study will investigate Bria-OTS alone and in combination with immune check point inhibitor tislelizumab for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. Bria-OTS is an enhanced form of Bria-IMT, currently in pivotal Phase 3 study for metastatic breast cancer. The Phase 1/2 clinical trial will initially evaluate the safety and efficacy of Bria-OTS as monotherapy and, later, in combination with tislelizumab in advanced breast cancer. Key inclusion criteria include metastatic or locally recurrent breast cancer and at least two failed prior attempts of systemic therapy. The study design will include a dose escalation monotherapy phase followed by an expansion phase that will include combination therapy with tislelizumab. Additionally, BriaCell plans to evaluate Bria-OTS+, a more advanced version of the immunotherapy platform, in prostate and other cancers.

