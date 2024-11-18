Brera Holdings says valuations soar in Italy’s Serie B Pro Football League

Brera Holdings (BREA) analyzed data from Transfermarkt, which shows that, from June 15, 2024, to November 12, 2024, the market values of Italian Serie B clubs and players have surged. However, the 2024/25 season has also exposed challenges for certain teams, with declines in club valuations reflecting the competitive and financial hurdles faced by Serie B clubs in Italy. Given that Brera Holdings announced in September 2024 that it signed an exclusive letter of intent to acquire an Italian Serie B club, it is excited about the overall positive trends across the league. As of November 12, 2024, several teams in Serie B have seen notable changes in their roster valuations: Pisa Sporting Club saw a 68.6% increase, with their valuation rising from EUR 27.35M in June 2024 to EUR 46.1M in November 2024. Carrarese Calcio 1908 recorded a 151% jump, going from EUR 5.25M to EUR 13.18M, highlighting their promising future after a strong start to the season. SS Juve Stabia, newly promoted from Serie C, saw their valuation increase by 146.7%, from EUR 4.23M to EUR 10.43M, underlining the excitement around their ascent. Cesena FC also performed well with a 143.4% increase, climbing from EUR 9.4M to EUR 22.88M, driven by their strong performance that currently places them 4th in Serie B standings, behind Pisa Sporting Club, US Sassuolo, and Spezia Calcio. Other clubs like Modena FC, Spezia Calcio, and Brescia Calcio have shown consistent growth, while teams such as UC Sampdoria and US Salernitana 1919 have faced significant club valuation declines, reflecting their struggles on and off the pitch.

