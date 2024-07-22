Brent Cook: I'm Sticking to Discoveries — Ideas for Gold, Silver, Rare Earths

Speaking on the sidelines of the Rule Symposium, Brent Cook, founder of Exploration Insights, shared his thoughts on the resource sector, saying he remains most keen on companies making discoveries.

"I think we're going to see more discoveries. There is money going into the sector, and there's good people, smart people getting money. So it's going to get better for the discovery stage," he said.

From a jurisdiction standpoint, he's interested in Argentina, as well as Australia and Canada's Yukon.

Cook mentioned that Joe Mazumdar, editor of Exploration Insights, has recently visited AbraSilver Resource (TSXV:ABRA,OTCQX:ABBRF), Aclara Resources (TSX:ARA,OTC Pink:ARAAF), Rupert Resources (TSX:RUP,OTCQX:RUPRF) and Aurion Resources (TSXV:AU,OTCQX:AIRRF). Mazumdar's comments on AbraSilver and Aclara are available here.

Watch the interview above for more of Cook's thoughts on the resource sector.

Recorded presentations from the Rule Symposium are available here.

