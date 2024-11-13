Brenntag downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citi

Citi analyst Marc Van’T Sant downgraded Brenntag (BNTGY) to Neutral from Buy with a EUR 58 price target Brenntag missed Q3 expectations due to cost overruns with insufficient offset from cost containment and/or pricing, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

