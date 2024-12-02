News & Insights

Breedon Chair Eyes Increased Stake with Share Options

December 02, 2024 — 11:42 am EST

Breedon (GB:BREE) has released an update.

Breedon Group’s Non-executive Chair, Amit Bhatia, through Abicad Holding Limited, has entered option agreements to potentially acquire 1.5 million ordinary shares, boosting his stake in the company. If fully exercised, these options would increase Abicad’s holdings to approximately 19.51% of Breedon’s total issued share capital. This move underscores a strategic approach to steadily increase market share in the company.

