Breedon Chair Eyes Increased Stake with Share Options

Breedon (GB:BREE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Breedon Group’s Non-executive Chair, Amit Bhatia, through Abicad Holding Limited, has entered option agreements to potentially acquire 1.5 million ordinary shares, boosting his stake in the company. If fully exercised, these options would increase Abicad’s holdings to approximately 19.51% of Breedon’s total issued share capital. This move underscores a strategic approach to steadily increase market share in the company.

For further insights into GB:BREE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.