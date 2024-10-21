Breaking Down NexPoint Residential: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for NexPoint Residential, presenting an average target of $49.0, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 22.5% increase from the previous average price target of $40.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of NexPoint Residential's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Buck Horne Raymond James Announces Outperform $50.00 - Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $44.00 $38.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $46.00 $37.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $50.00 $40.00 Merrill Ross Compass Point Raises Buy $55.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NexPoint Residential. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of NexPoint Residential compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of NexPoint Residential's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of NexPoint Residential's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind NexPoint Residential

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust company. Its objectives are to maximize the cash flow and value of properties owned, acquire properties with cash flow growth potential, provide quarterly cash distributions, and achieve long-term capital appreciation for stockholders. The company seeks to achieve these objectives through targeted management and a capex value-add program. It focuses on acquiring multifamily properties in markets with attractive job growth and household formation fundamentals predominantly in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. The company generates revenue from the rental of multifamily properties.

NexPoint Residential: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: NexPoint Residential's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.66%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NexPoint Residential's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.11% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NexPoint Residential's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.53%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, NexPoint Residential faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

