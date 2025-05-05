Breaking Down N-able: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for N-able (NYSE:NABL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $9.46, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $8.50. Highlighting a 19.01% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $11.68.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of N-able among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $9.00 $8.75 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $8.50 $13.50 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $10.00 $12.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $8.75 $11.00 Mike Cikos Needham Lowers Buy $10.00 $16.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to N-able. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to N-able. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of N-able compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of N-able compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of N-able's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on N-able analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into N-able's Background

N-able Inc is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs), enabling them to support digital transformation and growth for small and medium-sized enterprises. With a flexible technology platform and powerful integrations, N-able makes it easy for MSPs to monitor, manage, and protect their end-customer systems, data, and networks. The company's growing portfolio of management, security, automation, and data protection solutions is built for IT services management professionals. Geographically, the majority of revenue is from the United States. The company also has a presence in the United Kingdom and all other International regions.

N-able: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: N-able displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.47%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: N-able's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.82%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): N-able's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.43%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): N-able's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.26%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.49.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NABL

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Mar 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform Mar 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for NABL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.