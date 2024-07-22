Breaking Down Gilead Sciences: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $77.3, a high estimate of $93.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. A 1.68% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $78.62.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Gilead Sciences among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $70.00 $75.00 Steven Seedhouse Raymond James Announces Outperform $93.00 - Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $74.00 $74.00 Brian Skorney Baird Maintains Neutral $80.00 $80.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $74.00 $74.00 Carter Gould Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $76.00 $80.00 Tyler Van Buren TD Cowen Lowers Buy $85.00 $90.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $78.00 $80.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $74.00 $76.00 Morten Herholdt HSBC Announces Hold $69.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Gilead Sciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Gilead Sciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Gilead Sciences's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Gilead Sciences's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Gilead Sciences Better

Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. The acquisitions of Corus Pharma, Myogen, CV Therapeutics, Arresto Biosciences, and Calistoga have broadened this focus to include pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of combination drug Harvoni, and the Kite, Forty Seven, and Immunomedics acquisitions boost Gilead's exposure to cell therapy and noncell therapy in oncology.

Understanding the Numbers: Gilead Sciences's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Gilead Sciences's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Gilead Sciences's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -62.37%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -20.66%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gilead Sciences's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -7.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, Gilead Sciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

