Bravura Solutions Sees Strong Financial Turnaround

October 29, 2024 — 06:47 pm EDT

Bravura Solutions Limited (AU:BVS) has released an update.

Bravura Solutions Limited has shown a remarkable financial turnaround in FY24, returning to profitability with a full year result of $25.8 million EBITDA, surpassing market guidance. With a new leadership team, the company is focusing on growth and client engagement, aiming for further financial improvements in FY25. The strategy includes enhancing technology solutions and expanding market presence in EMEA and APAC regions.

