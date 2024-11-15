Brandywine Realty announces full lease-up at 250 Radnor

Brandywine Realty (BDN) Trust announced the execution of a 119,000-square-foot lease with a global leader in industrial solutions at 250 Radnor, bringing the building to 100% leased. This milestone reinforces 250 Radnor’s position as a premier life science and office destination within one of the most dynamic submarkets in the country. 250 Radnor, a 168,000-square-foot adaptive reuse project, transformed an existing medical office building into a state-of-the-art facility designed to fully accommodate lab tenants. Current tenants include West Pharmaceutical, Quanta Therapeutics, and Penn Medicine, reflecting the growing demand for cutting-edge lab and research space in Radnor.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BDN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.