News & Insights

Stocks

Brand Engagement Network Appoints New CFO and COO

November 08, 2024 — 09:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Brand Engagement Network ( (BNAI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Brand Engagement Network Inc. has appointed Walid Khiari as their new Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, bringing over 20 years of financial expertise, particularly in technology investment banking. His strategic leadership is expected to drive BEN’s growth and innovation in the AI sector, supported by his extensive experience with companies like Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse. This move aligns with BEN’s mission to enhance customer experiences through cutting-edge AI solutions, positioning the company for its next global expansion phase.

See more insights into BNAI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BNAI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.