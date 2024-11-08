Brand Engagement Network Appoints New CFO and COO

Brand Engagement Network ( (BNAI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Brand Engagement Network Inc. has appointed Walid Khiari as their new Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, bringing over 20 years of financial expertise, particularly in technology investment banking. His strategic leadership is expected to drive BEN’s growth and innovation in the AI sector, supported by his extensive experience with companies like Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse. This move aligns with BEN’s mission to enhance customer experiences through cutting-edge AI solutions, positioning the company for its next global expansion phase.

