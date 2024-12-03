Brand Architekts AGM Sees Shareholder Dissent on Key Resolutions

Brand Architekts Group plc (GB:BAR) has released an update.

At its recent Annual General Meeting, Brand Architekts Group Plc successfully passed most resolutions, though significant shareholder dissent was noted on two key proposals related to equity securities. The company plans to engage with shareholders to address concerns over these resolutions, indicating a proactive approach to investor relations.

