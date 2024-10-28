Brambles Limited Updates on Director’s Securities Interests

Brambles Limited (AU:BXB) has released an update.

Brambles Limited has announced changes in the securities interests of its director, Graham Chipchase. The update includes the exercise of performance share rights and the sale of shares to cover tax liabilities. These changes reflect Chipchase’s ongoing engagement with Brambles’ stock options and financial strategies.

