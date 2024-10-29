BrainChip Holdings Strengthens Cash Position and Leadership

BrainChip Holdings (AU:BRN) has released an update.

BrainChip Holdings reports a robust cash position of US$25.6 million by the end of September 2024, supported by successful capital raising efforts and strategic collaborations with Frontgrade Gaisler and Airbus Defence and Space for AI space applications. The company continues to focus on commercializing its Akida 2.0 technology and new TENNs products, while enhancing its leadership team and scientific advisory board. Despite long sales cycles, BrainChip remains optimistic about future growth due to its active customer engagements.

