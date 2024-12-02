BrainChip Holdings Director Updates Stock Portfolio

BrainChip Holdings (AU:BRN) has released an update.
BrainChip Holdings has announced a change in the stock holdings of its director, Sean Hehir, who executed a trade involving 2 million restricted stock units and 1,017,000 ordinary shares. Following the transaction, Hehir’s interest now includes 2,972,017 fully paid ordinary shares and 6,517,470 restricted stock units. The trade was made in part to cover US federal and state taxes related to the vesting of restricted stock units.
