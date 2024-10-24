News & Insights

BrainChip Expands Equity to Boost AI Innovation

October 24, 2024 — 09:19 pm EDT

BrainChip Holdings (AU:BRN) has released an update.

BrainChip Holdings has issued 10 million fully paid ordinary shares to its Equity Plan Trust, aiming to support its innovative edge AI technology. The company’s neuromorphic processor, Akida, offers efficient and secure data processing by mimicking the human brain, thus paving the way for advancements in connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT. This move underscores BrainChip’s commitment to revolutionizing on-chip AI technology and enhancing its market presence.

