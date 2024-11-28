BPER Banca to Redeem Banca Carige Notes Early

BPER Banca S.p.A. (IT:BPE) has released an update.

BPER Banca S.p.A. announced it will redeem the subordinated notes issued by Banca Carige S.p.A. ahead of schedule on December 20, 2024. This early redemption will be at the nominal value plus accrued interest, and the notes will be removed from the DomesticMOT market. The move reflects BPER Banca’s strategic financial management following its acquisition of Banca Carige.

