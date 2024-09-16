BP Taps ABS for Key Kaskida FPU Services in the Gulf of Mexico

BP plc ( BP ), a leading UK-based energy company, has enlisted American Bureau of Shipping (“ABS”) for a range of services related to the floating production unit (FPU) for its Kaskida development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. This marks BP's sixth-operated deepwater project in the region, located in a high-margin basin. ABS will provide classification and engineering verification services for the new semi-submersible FPU, a key component in BP’s growing Gulf of Mexico portfolio.

ABS' Role in BP’s Kaskida Development

ABS, known for its expertise in offshore exploration, will support the project with its engineering review, verification and inspection services. It will act as the certified verification agent for the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. ABS will also serve as the independent third-party verifier for high-pressure, high-temperature subsea equipment. Miguel Hernandez, ABS’ senior vice president, highlighted its decades of experience in working with complex semisubmersible production platforms, particularly in the Gulf of Mexico.

In addition, it will collaborate with the United States Coast Guard to oversee the design, construction, installation and equipment for BP’s Kaskida FPU.

Engineering for BP's Kaskida FPU Underway

BP has already engaged multiple firms for the engineering and design work on the FPU. Audubon Engineering is handling the topside design, while Exmar Offshore is responsible for the hull, with both contracts awarded in August 2024. The Kaskida project is expected to begin production by 2029, with the FPU capable of producing 80,000 barrels of crude oil per day from six wells in the first phase.

The Kaskida project, located approximately 250 miles southwest of New Orleans in the Keathley Canyon area, is set to unlock 275 million barrels of oil equivalent in recoverable resources. The project is part of BP’s larger plan to develop 10 billion barrels of discovered resources in the Kaskida and Tiber catchment areas.

BP’s Kaskida Project to Feature High-Pressure Technology

BP’s Kaskida development will be the first in the Gulf of Mexico to utilize well equipment with a pressure rating of up to 20,000 pounds per square inch. This cutting-edge technology is essential for tapping deepwater reservoirs at 34,000 feet below sea level.

The involvement of ABS in this ambitious project highlights its critical role in ensuring the successful delivery of BP’s largest energy development in the United States to date.

BP’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BP currently carries a Zack Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks like MPLX LP MPLX, Core Laboratories Inc. CLB and VAALCO Energy, Inc. EGY. While MPLX currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Core Laboratories and VAALCO Energy carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MPLX derives stable fee-based revenues from long-term contracts, with minimal exposure to commodity-price fluctuations. The partnership’s robust capital expenditure forecast for 2024, along with significant expansion initiatives, underscores its commitment to sustainable growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPLX’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $4.29. The company has a Value Score of B. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past 30 days.

Core Laboratories, an oilfield services company, has a deep portfolio of sophisticated, proprietary products and services that positions it to take advantage of the growing maturity in the global hydrocarbon reserve base. CLB’s expanding international upstream projects indicate a positive trajectory for revenues and profitability, especially as oil demand continues to rise globally.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLB’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $0.95. The company has a Value Score of B. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past 30 days.

VAALCO Energy is an independent energy company involved in upstream business operations, with a diversified presence in Africa and Canada. Having a large inventory of drilling locations in premium Canadian Acreage, the company’s production outlook seems bright.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EGY’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $0.65. The company has a Value Score of A. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 in the past 30 days.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MPLX LP (MPLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.