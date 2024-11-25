BP Registers $2 Billion in Guaranteed Notes

BP (BP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BP p.l.c. has announced the registration of $2 billion in aggregate principal amount of Guaranteed Notes, set to mature between 2027 and 2034, as part of an effort to bolster its financial standing. These notes, issued by BP Capital Markets America Inc., are legally binding under English law and are backed by BP’s guarantees. This move could attract investors interested in stable, long-term returns from a major energy company.

For further insights into BP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.