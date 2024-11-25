News & Insights

BP Registers $2 Billion in Guaranteed Notes

November 25, 2024 — 03:00 pm EST

BP (BP) has released an update.

BP p.l.c. has announced the registration of $2 billion in aggregate principal amount of Guaranteed Notes, set to mature between 2027 and 2034, as part of an effort to bolster its financial standing. These notes, issued by BP Capital Markets America Inc., are legally binding under English law and are backed by BP’s guarantees. This move could attract investors interested in stable, long-term returns from a major energy company.

