Boyaa Interactive Boosts Bitcoin Holdings with ETH Conversion

Boyaa Interactive International (HK:0434) has released an update.
Boyaa Interactive International has completed a significant cryptocurrency transaction by converting 14,200 units of Ethereum (ETH) into approximately 515 units of Bitcoin (BTC) in the open market, totaling around $49.48 million. The original purchase cost of the ETH was approximately $39.45 million, resulting in a strategic financial maneuver for the company. This move increases their Bitcoin holdings to about 3,183 units, highlighting their active engagement in digital asset management.
