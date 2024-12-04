Box price target raised to $40 from $34 at Citi

Citi analyst Steven Enders raised the firm’s price target on Box (BOX) to $40 from $34 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the fiscal Q3 report. The demand backdrop was largely stable with some continued pressure in small business while Japan and U.S. enterprise performed well, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm continues to see value in the shares at current levels.

