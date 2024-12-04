Box price target raised to $40 from $34 at Citi

Citi analyst Steven Enders raised the firm’s price target on Box (BOX) to $40 from $34 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the fiscal Q3 report. The demand backdrop was largely stable with some continued pressure in small business while Japan and U.S. enterprise performed well, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm continues to see value in the shares at current levels.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BOX:
- Box Inc. Reports Strong Q3 Financial Performance
- Closing Bell Movers: Salesforce gains 3%, Okta up 14% after earnings
- Box down 6% at $32.43 after Q3 results and FY25 guidance update
- Box reports Q3 EPS 45c, consensus 42c
- Box reports Q3 Remaining Performance Obligations $1.3B, up 13% y/y
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.