Bowman Consulting backs FY24 adjusted EBITDA view $58M-$63M

The Company is raising its full year 2024 guidance for net service billing to be in the range of $376 to $386 million and reaffirming its guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $58 to $63 million. The Company is introducing its full year 2025 outlook for net service billing to be in the range of $422 to $437 million and for Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $68 to $75 million. The current outlook for 2024 and 2025 is based on completed and definitively contracted acquisitions as of the date of this release and does not include contributions from any future acquisitions. Management discusses the Company’s acquisition pipeline and its prospective impact during regularly scheduled earnings calls.

