Bowlero initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Bowlero (BOWL) with a Neutral rating and $12 price target The company’s track record of inorganic growth has positioned it as the clear market leader in the bowling industry in the U.S., the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, Piper sees Bowlero’s risk/reward as relatively balanced at current levels. The company’s balance sheet leverage and the broader U.S. consumer backdrop “at the forefront of our minds,” the firm says.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BOWL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.