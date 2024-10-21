Bowhead Specialty announces 4M share offering of common stock for holders

Bowhead Specialty (BOW) Holdings announced the launch of a proposed underwritten secondary public offering of 4M shares of its common stock by certain of its stockholders. The company is not selling any shares of its common stock in the proposed offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale. J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BOW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.