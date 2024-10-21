News & Insights

BOW

Bowhead Specialty announces 4M share offering of common stock for holders

October 21, 2024 — 05:55 pm EDT

Bowhead Specialty (BOW) Holdings announced the launch of a proposed underwritten secondary public offering of 4M shares of its common stock by certain of its stockholders. The company is not selling any shares of its common stock in the proposed offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale. J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering.

