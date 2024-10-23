Bowen Coking Coal Reports Cost Cuts and Strong Outlook

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd has reported a 7% reduction in mining costs and a robust mining performance with 769Kt ROM for the quarter ending September 2024. Despite a slight dip in coal prices, the company is optimistic about future sales supported by strong ROM and product stockpiles. Efforts to cut costs, strengthen the balance sheet, and improve cash flow are underway, promising a positive outlook for the upcoming quarters.

