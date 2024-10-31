Bowen Coking Coal Ltd Boosts Capital with Increased Offer

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd is progressing with its Entitlement Offer, having received applications exceeding A$20 million, which is anticipated to meet the minimum subscription requirement. The company has also increased its underwritten amount to $49.8 million, bolstered by commitments from Taurus and New Hope. These financial maneuvers reflect Bowen’s strategic efforts to reinforce its capital position.

