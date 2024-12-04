Bounty Oil & Gas NL Updates Rights Issue Timeline

Bounty Oil & Gas NL (AU:BUY) has released an update.
Bounty Oil & Gas NL has revised the timetable for its Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Offer, extending the closing date to December 20, 2024. New shares are set to be quoted on a deferred settlement basis by December 23, with the official results announced on December 24. The commencement of normal trading for these new shares is scheduled for December 31, 2024.
