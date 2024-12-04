Bounty Oil & Gas Extends Rights Issue for Growth Plans

Bounty Oil & Gas NL (AU:BUY) has released an update.

Bounty Oil & Gas N.L. has extended the closing date for its non-renounceable rights issue to December 20, 2024, allowing eligible shareholders more time to participate. The capital raised will support oil development in Queensland and explore gas opportunities in Western Australia. This offers investors a chance to increase their stakes in the company as it aims to enhance its production capabilities.

