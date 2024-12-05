Boston International Holdings Updates on Major Shareholder Changes

Boston International Holdings (GB:BIH) has released an update.

Boston International Holdings PLC has announced changes in its voting rights structure after receiving notifications of major shareholding alterations. The company noted significant shifts with Boston Merchant (HK) Ltd and William Borden James reducing their voting rights to 5.4% and 1.08% respectively. These updates reflect a notable adjustment in the ownership landscape of the company, which could interest investors monitoring shareholder dynamics.

