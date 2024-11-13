News & Insights

Boss Energy Sees Shifts in Substantial Holdings

November 13, 2024 — 02:27 am EST

Boss Energy Limited (AU:BOE) has released an update.

Boss Energy Limited has seen a shift in its substantial holdings, with State Street Bank and Trust Company playing a significant role through its securities lending activities. The bank maintains control over a considerable portion of Boss Energy’s voting power, reflecting its influence in the company’s financial landscape. This development highlights the dynamic nature of stock holdings and the strategic maneuvers of major financial players.

