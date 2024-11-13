Boss Energy Sees Shifts in Substantial Holdings

Boss Energy Limited (AU:BOE) has released an update.

Boss Energy Limited has seen a shift in its substantial holdings, with State Street Bank and Trust Company playing a significant role through its securities lending activities. The bank maintains control over a considerable portion of Boss Energy’s voting power, reflecting its influence in the company’s financial landscape. This development highlights the dynamic nature of stock holdings and the strategic maneuvers of major financial players.

For further insights into AU:BOE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.