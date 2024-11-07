News & Insights

Boss Energy Limited Sees Shift in Substantial Holdings

November 07, 2024 — 01:47 am EST

Boss Energy Limited (AU:BOE) has released an update.

Boss Energy Limited has reported a significant change in the interests of a substantial holder, indicating shifts in voting power among major stakeholders like State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries. This development reflects ongoing adjustments in the investment landscape, highlighting the dynamic nature of institutional investment strategies. Such changes can influence stock performance and investor confidence in Boss Energy Limited.

