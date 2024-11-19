Boss Energy Expands Uranium Potential at Honeymoon

Boss Energy Limited (AU:BOE) has released an update.

Boss Energy Limited has successfully completed an infill drilling campaign at the Gould’s Dam and Jason’s satellite deposits in South Australia, revealing promising results that could significantly boost its uranium resources. The company plans to update its geological model, which may lead to increased production rates and extended mine life at the Honeymoon Uranium project. This strategic move positions Boss Energy to capitalize on the growing global demand for uranium.

