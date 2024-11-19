News & Insights

Boss Energy Expands Uranium Potential at Honeymoon

November 19, 2024 — 05:04 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Boss Energy Limited (AU:BOE) has released an update.

Boss Energy Limited has successfully completed an infill drilling campaign at the Gould’s Dam and Jason’s satellite deposits in South Australia, revealing promising results that could significantly boost its uranium resources. The company plans to update its geological model, which may lead to increased production rates and extended mine life at the Honeymoon Uranium project. This strategic move positions Boss Energy to capitalize on the growing global demand for uranium.

For further insights into AU:BOE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

